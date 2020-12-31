Police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who killed a man on Buckhead’s Piedmont Road Dec. 31.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Piedmont and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Responding officers found a man dead in the roadway, according to APD. The man remained unidentified on the afternoon of Dec. 31.

A witness told officers that the man was running across Piedmont outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit him and left the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a Honda Civic, model year 2016 to 2018, colored dark blue or black. The vehicle involved will be missing a headlight and will have a broken front grill, according to APD.

The driver is currently wanted for homicide by vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact APD’s Accident Investigation Unit at 404-327-1391 or, for a reward of up to $2,000, contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or on its website.

Buckhead this year has seen two other cases of pedestrians killed by vehicles whose drivers were charged with homicide. In September, a Buckhead man was killed while walking his dog on a Colonial Homes Drive sidewalk. In October, a pedestrian was killed while walking on a sidewalk on Peachtree Road near Mathieson Drive.