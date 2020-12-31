Police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who killed a man on Buckhead’s Piedmont Road Dec. 31.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Piedmont and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Responding officers found a man dead in the roadway, according to APD. The man remained unidentified on the afternoon of Dec. 31.

A witness told officers that the man was running across Piedmont outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit him and left the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a Honda Civic, model year 2016 to 2018, colored dark blue or black. The vehicle involved will be missing a headlight and will have a broken front grill, according to APD.

A sample photo of the type of Honda Civic that the Atlanta Police Department believes was involved in the Dec. 31 pedestrian death in Buckhead. The actual vehicle may look different and would have front-end damage, according to APD. (APD)

The driver is currently wanted for homicide by vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact APD’s Accident Investigation Unit at 404-327-1391 or, for a reward of up to $2,000, contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or on its website.

Buckhead this year has seen two other cases of pedestrians killed by vehicles whose drivers were charged with homicide. In September, a Buckhead man was killed while walking his dog on a Colonial Homes Drive sidewalk. In October, a pedestrian was killed while walking on a sidewalk on Peachtree Road near Mathieson Drive.