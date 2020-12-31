Here are the top 10 Sandy Springs stories of 2020 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selections for the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. Fulton County Schools superintendent looks to return to in-person learning

2. Voters Guide to Fulton County races on June 9 ballot

3. Gov. Kemp orders some at risk for COVID-19 to stay home; avoids statewide lockdown

4. Atlanta and Sandy Springs COVID-19 diagnoses climb again in May 1 report

5. Sandy Springs strip club sites remain vacant more than a year after city shutdown

6. May 22 Fulton County COVID-19 report: 99 net new diagnoses in Atlanta and Sandy Springs

7. Sandy Springs orders installation of Verizon 5G poles to halt indefinitely, citing pandemic

8. Sandy Springs apartment communities sold to Atlanta investment firm

9. Former Sandy Springs strip club catches fire

10. Goodwill to replace shuttered Kroger in Sandy Springs shopping center targeted for redevelopment