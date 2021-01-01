To the editor:

I just wanted to thank you and the rest of the Reporter Newspapers staff for all the hard work you all have done this year, especially in the face of the coronavirus.

I think it’s underappreciated in our community of Sandy Springs (as well as those in Brookhaven, Buckhead, and Dunwoody) the amount of work you all put into keeping us informed and up to date about everything that occurs locally. And on top of that, I’m glad that you all were able to continue your excellent reporting despite the devastating effects of the coronavirus, and I hope that all is well for you all heading into the new year.

I hope everything goes as well as possible in 2021, both for you and the Reporter Newspapers staff as a whole.

Theodore Davis III

Sandy Springs

