The Jan. 5 Georgia runoff election has attracted international attention as the vote will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. If both Democratic candidates win, the party will control Congress and hold the presidency.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and absentee ballots must also be returned by 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Races and candidates on the Jan. 5 ballot include: Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock for a U.S. Senate seat; Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue for a U.S. Senate seat; and Democrat Daniel Blackman and Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald for the District 4 Public Service Commission seat, where the commissioner represents north Georgia but is elected by voters statewide.

For more information on voting in DeKalb County, visit this link. For more information on voting in Fulton County, visit this link.

