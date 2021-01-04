Lawmakers from the DeKalb County House Delegation will hold virtual town halls Jan. 9 and 12 to preview work in the upcoming session of the General Assembly.

Members of the delegation who represent parts of Reporter Newspapers communities include state Reps. Scott Holcomb (D-Chamblee), Matthew Wilson (D-Brookhaven) and Mike Wilensky (D-Dunwoody). The session is scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

At each town hall, members of the delegation will take questions and comments from the public, which will be limited to 2 minutes each. To submit questions and participate, advance registration for the Zoom version of the town halls is suggested.

The Saturday, Jan. 9 town hall is scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m., with registration available at bit.ly/DekalbJan9.

The Tuesday, Jan. 12 town hall is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m., with registration available at bit.ly/DekalbJan12.

Both town halls also will be live-streamed on the delegation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DeKalbStateDelegation.