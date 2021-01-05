A Douglasville woman is accused of homicide by vehicle and other charges in a Dec. 31 hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

Anushka Ricketts, joined by a lawyer, turned herself in to authorities on Jan. 1, according to the Atlanta Police Department. She is also charged with hit-and-run and failure to yield to a pedestrian and taken to the Fulton County Jail, according to APD.

The collision happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Piedmont and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. A witness told officers that the man was running across Piedmont outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. According to an APD spokesperson, authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man who was killed.

Buckhead last year saw two other cases of pedestrians killed by vehicles whose drivers were charged with homicide. In September, a Buckhead man was killed while walking his dog on a Colonial Homes Drive sidewalk. In October, a pedestrian was killed while walking on a sidewalk on Peachtree Road near Mathieson Drive.