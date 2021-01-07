Candidates for Sandy Springs City Council and mayoral seats can seek to qualify beginning Aug. 16 in advance of the Nov. 2 election.

The council approved qualifying fees at its Jan. 5 meeting. The fees are set according to city code at 3% of the total gross salary paid for the office in the preceding calendar year. For mayor, the salary is $40,000, so the qualifying fee is $1,200. Council members receive an $18,000 salary, which sets the qualifying fee at $540.

A candidate must be a city resident for at least 12 months prior to the election date. They must reside in the district they plan to represent for at least six months.

The qualifying period for the six council seats and mayor will run Aug.16-20.

The mayor and members of the council serve in four-year terms.

Incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul has yet to declare whether he will run for re-election.