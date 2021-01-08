All students in Fulton County Schools will continue remote learning until Jan. 19 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that impacted the school district’s ability to sufficiently operate schools.

Remote instruction resumed on Jan. 6. FCS had planned for elementary students enrolled in face-to-face instruction to resume in-person classes on Jan. 11. Middle and high school students were slated to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 13. But after consulting with state and local public health officials the delay in offering face-to-face instruction was made, the school district announced in a press release.

Now the remote learning will continue through the school week ending Friday, Jan. 15. Face-to-face instruction will resume on Jan. 19 following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

FCS employees who are health service workers, school police officers and employees over 65 years of age will get the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 11 in Phase 1A of the plan.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine plan now includes education workers in Phase 1B.