The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Jan. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Other traffic changes

Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.