The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
Jan. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 closed.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.
I-285 ramp closures
Jan. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Other traffic changes
Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
Jan. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.