Residents of DeKalb and Fulton counties aged 65 and older may start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Jan. 11 as the two counties open up “Phase 1A+” of their vaccination plans.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only.

Those persons eligible groups in Phase 1A+, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, include:

Healthcare workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Adults aged 65 and older and eligible caregivers.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders.

Family members who do not fall into one of those eligible groups are not eligible for the vaccine at this time.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Health website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

DeKalb County

DeKalb will use two locations for vaccinations. DeKalb residents must register and make an appointment online. On-site registration will not be permitted and ineligible people will be turned away.

If no appointments are available, that means the supply of the vaccine is exhausted. Until more doses of vaccine are received, no additional appointments would be accepted.

The locations and schedules include:

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot, 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Doraville. Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.

Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot, 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest. Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fulton County

Fulton residents can begin registering online on Jan. 11 when the Fulton County Board of Health places a form on its website at fultoncountyboh.org/boh. Those who register will be contacted when vaccine appointments are open. After an appointment is scheduled, confirmation will be sent via email.

Residents do not need an underlying health condition to receive the vaccine. But if they have underlying health conditions, they are asked to seek advice from their doctor before registering for a vaccination.

Fulton residents who need assistance or do not have Internet access can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 404-613-8150.

The Board of Health says it will post scheduling updates and alerts on its Facebook page and its accounts on Twitter and Instagram.