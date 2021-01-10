A state system upgrade will cause all motor vehicle tag and title registration services in DeKalb and Fulton counties to shut down Jan. 12 through Jan. 18 or 19, depending on the county.

Online, in-person and kiosk transactions will not be possible during that week, according to press releases.



Vehicle owners should make their January renewals before the temporary shutdown if possible.

The upgrades merge the state system processing driver’s license data with the system handling tag and title information.

Drivers whose registrations expire during the temporary shutdown will not accrue penalties or interest. Online and kiosk registration can be made without credit card or other processing fees before Jan. 12.

DeKalb’s system will be down from Jan. 12, 7 p.m., through Jan. 18, and Fulton’s will be down Jan. 12 through Jan. 19, according to the press releases.

Vehicle dealers will be able to start electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits, according to DeKalb’s press release. And police officers will have access to registration records through a backup file.

For more information, see the Georgia Department of Revenue website or the tax commissioner websites in DeKalb County and Fulton County.

–Bob Pepalis and John Ruch