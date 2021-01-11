The Atlanta Police Department has released images of the suspects in a Jan. 3 triple shooting in Buckhead and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

A woman and two men were wounded in the shooting outside the Blue Restaurant & Lounge at 262 Pharr Road in Buckhead Village, APD previously said.

APD investigators believe the victims were shot by a male passenger in a white, four-door sedan. APD says the driver is believed to be male as well.

The images of the suspects appear to be from a parking garage surveillance camera, as previously described by Maj. Andrew Senzer, the commander of Buckhead’s Zone 2 police precinct.

Rising gun violence has been a concern for Buckhead community leaders for roughly 18 months and was among the factors in the creation of a “Buckhead Security Plan” for beefing up police measures through public and private funding. Senzer recently said that he was particularly disturbed by the Pharr Road shooting because the gunman was not deterred by the nearby presence of at least four police officers.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or on its website here.