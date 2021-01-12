The DeKalb County School District will delay the return to in-person instruction originally scheduled for Jan. 19 due to the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Families will be given a two-week notice prior to the expected return to in-person instruction, the school district announced in a news release on Jan. 12.

The decision was announced by Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris and her staff during the Jan. 11 Board of Education meeting.

A virtual town hall for parents to discuss the situation with Watson-Harris will be held Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parents can submit questions and/or comments to: parent_talk@dekalbschoolsga.org. The meeting can be accessed via Facebook Live (bit.ly/january-2021-parent-town-hall) or watched live on DSTV (http://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/communications/dstv).

The school district will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s five key mitigation strategies to further reduce the level of risk of COVID-19: consistent and correct use of masks; social distancing to the largest extent possible; hand washing; cleaning and disinfecting; contact tracing in collaboration with DeKalb Board of Health

For additional information about the re-opening plan, visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/school-reopening.