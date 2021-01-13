The more than 2,000 Fulton County Schools employees age 65 and older will have an opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday.

Fulton Superintendent Mike Looney told members of the Fulton County Board of Education during their Jan. 12 work session that the school district arranged with the Fulton County Board of Health for the vaccinations.

“I’m pleased to announce that this Saturday, Jan. 16, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium there will be an exclusive opportunity for Fulton County School District employees that are age 65 or older to receive their first vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Looney said.

Spouses of district employees who meet the criteria for vaccinations also may be registered for shots on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The Board of Health is managing and sponsoring the vaccination event. FCS will have some of its nurses trained to help with vaccinations. The process will take about 30 minutes, as individuals must be observed for 15 minutes after they receive the vaccination.

The district is sending messages directly to eligible employees to give them specifics about how to register for the vaccine. Looney said the registration is being handled in house, as the statewide system has been challenged by the large numbers of people trying to register.

“I’m thankful that the Fulton County Board of Health is making this arrangement so that our most vulnerable employees amongst us have the opportunity to be vaccinated, prior to us resuming face-to-face instruction, as scheduled next Tuesday,” Looney said.

Concern has grown that not enough state residents are willing to get vaccinated, he said. That is one of the reasons he was asked to participate so he could lead by example.

Board member Frances Warren asked if there is discussion of including all teachers in the next phase of vaccinations.

Looney said he serves on an advisory committee for Gov. Brian Kemp, which met him at the Governor’s Mansion last week.

“We had some very robust discussion about the need to make sure all of our educators get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he said. Looney hopes to hear something from state government officials about this soon.