A new road called the Springwood Connector now links Perimeter Center Parkway NE with Peachtree Dunwoody Road just south of Hammond Drive.

State Farm and Pollack Shores, a private developer, worked with Dunwoody and Sandy Springs to complete construction of the Springwood Connector, a news release from the city of Dunwoody said.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch were joined by State Farm representatives to cut the ribbon signifying the road’s opening on Jan. 12.

State Farm paid for land, design and construction costs of the Dunwoody portion of the road. The company’s new regional hub with its 1.1 million square feet of office space is on land beside the road. The company managed the permitting and coordination needed for the road to cross Perimeter Creek.

Pollack Shores completed the Sandy Springs segment as part of its apartment development, The Bishop, which is on the western end of the new road.

Springwood Connector is expected to divert up to 8,000 vehicles per day from Hammond Drive. The new road includes bike lanes and sidewalks and is within walking distance to the Dunwoody MARTA Station.

“Improving transportation connectivity doesn’t stop at a city’s borders,” Paul said. “Our cities have a history of partnership which adds value to commuters throughout the region.”

“We’re excited to celebrate this great, collaborative effort involving two cities and two development teams,” Deutsch said. “The Springwood Connector provides an important new access point for those who live and work in the Perimeter.”

“Today is a great example of the strength of the working relationship between State Farm and our local community” said Rich Fatzynytz, State Farm administrative services director. “We look forward to – when we can again – live, work and play here.”