The city of Brookhaven is launching a public input process for a long-awaited rewrite of its tree ordinance.

The ordinance, which aims to preserve the city’s tree canopy from development and other removals, was last updated in 2015. Many tree-cutting controversies have followed, leading to momentum for a complete remake. Originally slated for review in 2020, the rewrite was delayed by the pandemic.

The city has launched a website, available here, with an interactive presentation and comment mechanism. The site includes links to the current ordinance and other information. Public comments will be accepted via the site through March 1.

The city also will hold three rounds of virtual public meetings, with the first coming on Jan. 27 at noon and 6 p.m. Registration links are available on the website. The other meetings are yet to be scheduled.

The review process will include presentations and votes at the city Planning Commission and the City Council.