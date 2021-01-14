The city of Brookhaven cancelled the annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival planned in April for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is a music and arts festival that had been scheduled for April 17-18 this year. The Cherry Blossom Festival 5K road race also fell victim to the cancellation, the city said in a news release.

“When we cancelled last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival, it was our sincere hope that COVID-19 would be eradicated in time for a successful event this year,” said Mayor John Ernst. “As that is clearly not the case, to prevent the obvious threat to the health of the general public, we will not be holding that event this year.”

District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones encouraged residents to safely enjoy the cherry blossoms, which will still be in bloom this spring at the park

“When we get out of the pandemic, hopefully by this summer, we are going to have one hell of a celebration in Brookhaven,” Ernst said.

The city posts local COVID-19 statistics and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state and DeKalb County health departments online.