A fatal shooting of a man driving northbound on I-85 near North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven the morning of Jan. 14 is under investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department.

“DKPD responded to a call of a male fatally shot in his vehicle on I-85 north just north of [North] Druid Hills,” said DKPD spokesperson Michaela N. Vincent. “The victim, a male in his 40s, appeared to have been shot inside his vehicle, where he was alone.”

She called the investigation “very active right now.”

The DKPD used its Twitter account to announce that all lanes of I-85 just north of North Druid Hills were shut down to investigate an accident. Traffic was temporarily diverted to North Druid Hills. Two lanes reopened at 9:21 a.m., with all lanes reopening by 9:56 a.m.