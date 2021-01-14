A MARTA rail replacement project will halt train service at Buckhead’s three stations and replace it with shuttle buses Feb. 16-22.

The work will affect the Gold Line and Red Line service to the Buckhead, Lindbergh Center and Lenox stations. The work will begin Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. and end Feb. 22 at 4 a.m.

The shuttle buses will run from the start of construction to end of service on Feb. 21 and will be free. A MARTA map of the shuttle services shows the buses will run between Lenox and Buckhead stations, and between Buckhead and Lindbergh Center stations; there is no direct route between Lenox and Lindbergh Center. Riders should “allot an extra 30 minutes for travel” during the construction, the transit agency said in a press release.

In partnership with the ride-share service Uber, MARTA plans to offer a $10 voucher up to two times a day for trips to or from the affected stations. Details of that offer are to be announced.

All other MARTA rail service will operate normally.

For most rail work, MARTA maintains train service by using “single-tracking,” where one of the two parallel rail lines remains in operation while work is done on the other. MARTA said that can’t be done with the Buckhead stations due to a crossover of the Gold and Red lines, which it calls the “Canterbury Junction.”

MARTA says the approximately $225 million project is part its system-wide “State of Good Repair” program to keep rails in condition and meet federal requirements.

“This State of Good Repair work reflects our commitment to enhancing the safety, efficiency and longevity of ouor system,” said Jeffrey Parker, MARTA’s general manager and CEO, in the press release. “… We ask that our valued customers and those living and working in areas close to these stations bear with us as we complete this necessary work.”