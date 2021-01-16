The public libraries of DeKalb and Fulton counties will be closed Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

However, both systems will offer virtual programming that day.

Both systems’ branch libraries remain closed to the public for the pandemic, but books and other materials have remained available for curbside pickup, which will resume Jan. 19.

For more information about the DeKalb County Public Library services and programs, see its website here.

For more information about the Fulton County Library System services and programs, see its website here.