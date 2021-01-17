The General Muir restaurant has made its awaited debut at City Springs.

The modern American restaurant inspired by classic New York delis opened Jan. 13 in the Sandy Springs civic center. It rounds out a slate of restaurants planned for City Springs since its 2018 opening.

The City Springs location is the second outpost for the General Muir. The original location operates in Emory Point, a shopping center off Clifton Road near Emory University.

“The menus are the same, but I think we’re going to be selling a lot more bagels, pastrami and corned beef than at the other restaurant,” said Todd Ginsberg, the restaurant’s chef and co-owner, in an interview. “The fried chicken that we had available only on Friday nights at the other General Muir we are doing every night here, and we’re also doing brisket every night.”

The City Springs location is at 6405 Blue Stone Road, Suite 240, Sandy Springs. For more information, call 404-255-3000 or see thegeneralmuir.com.

–Kevin C. Madigan and John Ruch