The winners of a St. Martin’s Episcopal School spelling bee are headed to the first round of a statewide competition.

The Brookhaven school held its annual Middle School Spelling Bee Jan. 13 in a pandemic-altered version, according to a press release. The 24 contestants competed in the school gym, masked and distanced, while students, teachers and parents watched remotely on video.

Sixth-grader Patrick Feagin won first place with a spelling of “voracious,” according to the release, while eighth-grader Drew Park took second place.

They now move on to the Georgia Independent School Association Spelling Bee, which will begin its virtual competition in February.