The winners of a St. Martin’s Episcopal School spelling bee are headed to the first round of a statewide competition.

The Brookhaven school held its annual Middle School Spelling Bee Jan. 13 in a pandemic-altered version, according to a press release. The 24 contestants competed in the school gym, masked and distanced, while students, teachers and parents watched remotely on video.

The top finishers in the St. Martin’s Episcopal School Spelling Bee included Drew Park, left, and Patrick Feagin. (Special)

Sixth-grader Patrick Feagin won first place with a spelling of “voracious,” according to the release, while eighth-grader Drew Park took second place.

They now move on to the Georgia Independent School Association Spelling Bee, which will begin its virtual competition in February.