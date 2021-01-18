The Sandy Springs City Council will consider a rezoning request on Jan. 19 to allow St. Martin’s Episcopal School of Brookhaven to operate a preschool and daycare at a former church on High Point Road.

The conditional use permit required to operate the private preschool and daycare at the former Highpoint Episcopal Community Church at 4945 High Point Road received an endorsement from the Planning Commission on Nov. 18 with a cap on students of 60 children. The school had asked for a last-minute increase to 100 students, but that was rejected by the commissioners in their recommendation to the council.

In its report being presented to the council, city staff also recommended approval of the conditional use permit with several conditions. These include limiting the number of children ages 8 weeks to 5 years to 60, as the school originally requested.

Public hearings and meetings on the proposal have been delayed several times, dating back to last summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoning hearings must allow the public the opportunity to attend and comment in person.

The public can attend the Jan. 19 meeting in person at the Studio Theater at City Springs in the Performing Arts Center at 1 Galambos Way, or via Zoom at http://spr.gs/2021mcc3. The council’s work session begins at 6 p.m., with its regular session and public hearings immediately following.