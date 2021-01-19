The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 diagnoses for periods ending Jan. 12 rose in Atlanta and Sandy Springs, according to a Jan. 19 report from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The 14-day rate also increased in all of the main local ZIP codes.

Previous biweekly updates from the Board of Health included comparisons of the cumulative diagnoses in the cities since the pandemic began. The report’s format now focuses on comparing new diagnoses in a recent 14-day period with the preceding 14 days. The latest period in the current report is through Jan. 12, though an earlier Board of Health report provided data through Jan. 15.

Atlanta remained the number one city in the county for new COVID-19 diagnoses in the past 14 days, with 3,401, a 28.1% increase. Sandy Springs remained in second place with 790 new diagnoses, a 20.3% increase.

To view the full report, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed in the most recent 14-day period, their ZIP code was unknown in 81 cases and their home city was unknown in 294 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Jan. 19 was 62,363. The countywide confirmed death total from the pandemic was 824. A total of 122 fatalities were being reviewed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to confirm the cause of death.

The number of new diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs in the Jan. 19 report was as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 312, up 33.3%

30326: 65, up 20.4%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 338, up 14.2%

30350: 314, up 30.8%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 262, up 25.4%

30342: 347, up 28.5%