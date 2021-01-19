Lidl will open its Sandy Springs grocery store at 6337 Roswell Road on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m., immediately after a ribbon-cutting.

The store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. This is the company’s 13th metro Atlanta store.

“It is a sign of promise that we begin 2021 with the announcement of a grand opening, and we are delighted to welcome Lidl to the Sandy Springs community,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul in a press release.

As part of the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. They can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card.

Lidl’s pandemic safety measures are posted on its website.