The AJC Peachtree Road Race will return this year as an in-person, two-day event July 3-4 after being forced into virtual-only form in 2020 by the pandemic.

Registration will open March 15, according to a press release from the Atlanta Track Club, which organizes the race. Runners and walkers around the world will be able to participate virtually if they choose, as everyone did last year. The race will include the wheelchair division organized by Buckhead’s Shepherd Center.

“This year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race may not be the world’s largest 10K. Our top priority is for the Peachtree to be the world’s safest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, the race director and Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club, in the release. “As planning continues, we will remain in constant communication with our medical team and the city of Atlanta to ensure all in attendance feel confident that their 4th of July celebration was both memorable and responsible.”

The club has a COVID-19 task force advising it. According to the release, mitigation efforts intended to reduce the COVID-19 risk at the race will include the extended, two-day event; a limited field of runners; strictly enforcing face coverings for all in attendance when not running or walking; self-serve hydration stations along the course; and no post-race gatherings.

The club also has launched a contest to design its annual T-shirt, with entries accepted through Feb. 19 on the website here.

For more information, see atlantatrackclub.org/peachtree.