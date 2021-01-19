Many volunteers turned out Jan. 18 to aid parks and painting projects as part of the “Day of Service,” the city of Dunwoody’s annual way of marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Around 100 volunteers worked to uproot invasive species at the Dunwoody Nature Center on Roberts Drive and to paint a mural on a courtyard at the Spruill Center for the Arts on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. Brook Run Park on North Peachtree Road was a volunteer site as well.

With the event occurring during the pandemic, the attendance was limited by registration and volunteers worked in masks.

Other MLK Day events in Dunwoody included a display of King-related items by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, and a food drive to help fill the panties at Community Assistance Center and Malachi’s Storehouse, which have seen enormous demand during the pandemic.

