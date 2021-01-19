U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams is calling on President Trump to be banned permanently from entering the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack by some of his supporters seeking to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election.

Williams, a Democrat whose 5th Congressional District includes parts of Brookhaven and Buckhead, proposed the ban in a resolution filed Jan. 13. Trump, who has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on a charge of inciting the attack, would be banned effective from the expiration of his term as president, which ends Jan. 20.

“President Trump has shown time and again that he is a danger to our democracy and a threat to the country,” Williams said in a press release. “His actions on January 6 caused a deadly attack on the Capitol and for that reason he should not be allowed into the Capitol.”

The resolution calls on the U.S. Capitol Police and the sergeants at arms of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to deny Trump entry “at any time.”

In the press release, Williams characterizes the proposal in part as a way to “prevent the president from inflicting further damage and disruption of Congressional business” during the impeachment proceedings.

The U.S. Capitol attack triggered fears of similar assaults on the Georgia State Capitol and other government facilities.

Williams, who also chairs the Democratic Party of Georgia, won election to the House seat in November, where she replaced the late John Lewis.