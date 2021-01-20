The Dunwoody Woman’s Club is offering $2,000 scholarships to college-bound students from Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and parts of Doraville and Peachtree Corners.

The club is offering three of its Student Achievement Scholarships. Eligible students are college-bound high-school seniors who live or attend school within the ZIP codes 30328, 30338, 30346, 30350 or 30360.

According to a press release, the scholarships will be awarded to applicants who are judged by a committee to “demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, school and community involvement, and an exceptional desire for higher education.” The scholarships can be used for any educational expense and will be sent directly to the school’s financial aid department.

The application deadline is March 18. For more information, see dunwoodywomansclub.com.

The club is a 50-year-old service organization and affiliate of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.