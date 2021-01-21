The city of Dunwoody’s newly appointed Art Commission will hold its first meeting Jan. 28.

The commission is tasked with developing policies, procedures and guidelines for carrying out the city’s recently adopted Public Art Implementation Plan. The commission also will review and approve any public art.

The meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and will be held virtually via a Zoom link that will be on the city’s website here.

The members of the new commission appointed by Mayor Lynn Deutsch and information about them provided by the city are as follows:

Jim Cramer, a design strategist, educator and CEO emeritus of the American Institute of Architects

Bobbe Gillis, a professional art and design consultant with A-R-T & Associates, and previous owner, for 13 years, of a gallery representing local artists.

Bob Lavender, a small business owner in the printing industry with a corporate background including project management.

Mary Michael, a landscape architect and managing partner of LandMatter Studios, LLC. While working for the City of Sandy Springs, she designed the final layout of the Playable Art Park at the Abernathy Greenway.

Alicia Price-Fowler, a professional baker and owner of Pum’s Sweets. She has worked with “food art” through her home bakery.

Tina Walden,an artisan and owner of ReVarne LLC, an online business offering custom furniture painting, home decor and clothing.

Howard Wertheimer, an architect and member of the Arts Advisory Board at Georgia Tech. He also serves as chief operating officer of the Piedmont Park Conservancy in Atlanta.