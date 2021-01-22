As part of an update of its Transportation Master Plan, the city of Sandy Springs will hold two virtual hearings on Jan. 28 to get public feedback on proposed roadway, intersection, mobility, pedestrian and safety projects.

The first hearing will begin at 11:30 am. The second hearing will run 6:30-7:30 p.m. A link to the virtual meetings will be posted on the City’s website at http://spr.gs/tmp.

The city adopted the current Transportation Master Plan in 2008. The plan’s purpose is to identify and offer recommendations on transportation projects and policies to improve mobility and overall safety for all users.

The presentation, proposed projects and a survey will be posted on the city’s website after the meetings. Public comment and surveys will be accepted until Feb. 18.