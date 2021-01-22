The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Jan. 25-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Jan. 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Jan. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Jan. 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Jan. 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

Jan. 22 and 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Jan. 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Jan. 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Jan. 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Jan. 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, three left lanes.

Roswell Road ramp closures

Jan. 26-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Spalding Drive lane closures

Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Dumaine Trace, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

Jan. 22-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Jan. 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Jan. 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Jan. 25-26, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have flagging.

Jan. 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Jan. 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive southbound between Allen Road and I-285 will have flagging.

Jan. 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.