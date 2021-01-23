Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief Rodney Bryant touted the city’s progress in fighting violent crime with its joint FBI initiative, Operation Phoenix, during a Jan. 21 press conference with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bryant said since Operation Phoenix began last summer, 14 violent offenders and 385 other felons were apprehended and 678 guns removed from the streets. Bryant said he planned to submit a new homicide reduction plan to Bottoms this week after a 2020 spike of 157 murders in the city — the most in more than 20 years.

“We will continue to be vigilant in keeping our city safe,” Bryant said.

As crime concerns have risen in Buckhead, the local precinct commander has said that officers are making many arrests, but that the pandemic closure of state courts is an obstacle to crimefighting.

–John Ruch contributed