Brookhaven City Councilmembers Madeleine Simmons and Joe Gebbia will discuss local issues in a Jan. 25 virtual town hall.

The town hall is part of Simmons’ monthly “Mondays with Madeleine” discussions. In a press release, Simmons said she invited Gebbia to speak because of his recent announcement that he will not run for re-election this fall.

“Upon learning Councilman Gebbia was not seeking re-election, I of course wanted him to join my town hall so we could thank him for his years of service, take a special look back at all that has been achieved during his time in office, and learn about the goals he has for our city in 2021,” she said in the release.

Scheduled to run 6-7 p.m., the town hall will be available on the city’s Facebook page or via Zoom. The public can comment in the Facebook and Zoom chats or by emailing PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov.