Government transparency proposals under consideration in the General Assembly will be the focus of a Georgia First Amendment Foundation virtual panel discussion Jan. 28 that includes a local lawmaker.

The virtual “Legislative Breakfast” panelists will include: state Rep. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs); Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners; James Salzer, a government reporter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; and Sarah Brewerton-Palmer, an attorney at the Atlanta firm Caplan Cobb LLP specializing in issues related to the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of a free press.

Among the issues on the agenda, according to a press release: greater public access to law enforcement records and video; keeping public meetings open in emergency conditions; fees for obtaining and copying public records; and laws relating to the right to make audio and video recordings of government officials.

The Norcross-based foundation advocates for free speech and public access to government meetings and records. Its own legislative priority this session is greater transparency in law enforcement, particularly public access to videos from dashboard and body cameras.

The discussion is scheduled for 8-9 a.m. and is free, but registration is required on the website here.