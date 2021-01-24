A man was shot to death while driving on Buckhead’s Piedmont Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to APD, the killing happened around 2:42 a.m. in the area of 2525 Piedmont Road. Another vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and someone opened fire, hitting the victim several times. The victim crashed into a tree. A passenger in the victim’s vehicle was not struck by the gunfire, but was treated for injuries from the crash, according to APD.

Rising gun violence has been a concern for Buckhead community leaders for roughly 18 months and was underscored in December with the apparently random shooting that killed 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie near Phipps Plaza mall. Shootings were among the factors in the creation of a “Buckhead Security Plan” for beefing up police measures through public and private funding. Maj. Andrew Senzer, the commander of Buckhead’s Zone 2 APD precinct, previously said he was particularly disturbed by another recent shooting that indicated that gunmen are not deterred by the “heavy police presence” in the area.