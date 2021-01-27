The boyfriend of a babysitter charged in a 2-year-old child’s death on Dec. 9 also has been arrested and charged with murder, the Sandy Springs Police Department said on Jan. 27.

Jeffrey Scott Meyers, 28, of Sandy Springs remains in Fulton County Jail after being charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree. Five probation violation warrants also were issued on drug possession and driving violation charges upon his booking on Jan. 6, according to jail records.

Kirstie Hannah Flood, 29, of Edgewater Apartments in Sandy Springs was arrested in December after the SSPD began investigations after a medical call about an unresponsive child in another unit of the complex on Monterey Parkway. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy revealed severe injuries that resulted in the child’s death, SSPD said.

Flood remains in Fulton County Jail since her booking on Dec. 11 after being charged with two counts of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

The victim’s name will not be released due to her age, SSPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3313.