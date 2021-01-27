MARTA will hold two virtual public meetings Jan. 28 and 30 to discuss track replacement work that will shutter rail service at the transit agency’s three Buckhead stations for several days next month.

The work will affect the Gold Line and Red Line service to the Buckhead, Lindbergh Center and Lenox stations. The work will begin Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. and end Feb. 22 at 4 a.m. Free shuttle buses will replace the rail service.

Both meetings will be available on the MARTA website at itsmarta.com.

The Jan. 28 virtual meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pre-registration available at martaontrack28.com. The dial-in number is 301-715-8592 with access code 990 5965 5009.

The Jan. 30 virtual meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m., with pre-registration available at martaontrack30.com. The dial-in number is 312-626-6799 with access code 976 8496 4315.

For more information, email publichearinginfo@itsmarta.com.