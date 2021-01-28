Atlanta City Councilmember Howard Shook says he plans to run for re-election this fall, while fellow Buckhead-area Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit declined to comment on campaign plans.

Political moves are already underway for Nov. 2, where the Mayor’s Office and council will be on the ballot. Incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she will run for re-election, while City Council President Felicia Moore this week launched a mayoral campaign.

Shook, a full-time councilmember, has represented District 7, including much of North Buckhead and the central commercial district, since 2001.

“Barring some unforeseen circumstance, I intend to [submit] my name to the voters for re-election,” Shook said in a text message.

Matzigkeit, a co-founder of the Chastain Park Conservancy and executive at Wahoo Fitness, won election to the District 8 seat, representing much of Buckhead’s central and western residential areas, in 2017.

Asked about his plans on running for re-election or another office, Matzigkeit declined to comment on the record beyond saying, “Felicia is running for mayor. Can you believe it?”