The Dunwoody Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to several townhouse burglaries that happened off Townsend Lane on Jan. 23.

A “person of interest” is someone who is not necessarily a suspect but who police believe may have information about an incident.

The person of interest is described as a Black male who may have left the area in a vehicle driven by a White female, police said in a press release.

Anyone having information about the burglaries or this person of interest is asked to contact Dunwoody Police Detective R. Barrett at 678-382-6934 or robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov. An anonymous tip can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/DunwoodyPD_Submit_a_Tip.