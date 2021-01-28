An heirloom fruit orchard at Sandy Springs’ Lost Corner Preserve began to take shape on Jan. 16 with Eagle Scouts candidates Will Riley Gibson and Tyler Morgan on hand for the project.

The Scouts, who grew up in Sandy Springs, will clear and prepare the land, install a border fence, and plant 14 heirloom fruit trees.

The Sandy Springs Conservancy and Friends of Lost Corner, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing stewardship to the 24-acre park, provided funding.

Lost Corner Nature Preserve is a century-old family farm donated to the City by Margaret “Peggy” Miles. The original family cottage from 1915 remains on site. The park has woodland walking trails and a community garden. Nature courses and master-gardening classes are held at the park.