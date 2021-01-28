Suspects who allegedly battered a Buckhead Chick-fil-A restaurant with bricks in a pandemic-restriction rage after being denied dine-in service are being sought by the Atlanta Police Department.

APD released surveillance camera videos and images of two women it says were involved in the Jan. 25 incident at the Chastain Square shopping center at 4265 Roswell Road.

According to APD, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m., when employees ordered a customer to leave the fast-food restaurant due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. The woman and several other people threw bricks at the building.

The video shows two people, one masked and one not, entering the fast-food restaurant despite an employee attempting to block them, followed by someone throwing large objects at the drive-thru window area.

Anyone with information can call 911 or, for a reward up to $2,000, contact Crime Stoppers of

Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or on its website.