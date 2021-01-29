Phase II of the Dunwoody Cares Small Business Grant Program opened for applications on Jan. 29 for retailers, restaurants and service providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive help through the reimbursement of rent, lease or mortgage payments.

The first phase launched in December. For the second phase, the city has added self-employed and new businesses to those eligible for grants. However, some categories in Phase I are not eligible in this second round of funding.

Businesses receiving grant funds can use them to reimburse the cost of rent, lease or mortgage payments for real property used for business purposes. The timeframe for eligibility of fund use is for up to six months (April through September). The maximum grant award available, which is based on size and length of time in business, is:

$10,000 for businesses with fewer than two full-time equivalent (FTE) employees;

$10,000 for businesses operating less than one year prior to March 1, 2020; and

$30,000 for businesses with more than two FTE employees and in business and operating longer than one year prior to March 1, 2020.

Phase I grant recipients are not eligible to receive another grant under Phase II.

Professional services businesses are not eligible for Phase II funding, including professional services such as advertising, architects, accountants, financial advisers and institutions, insurance, engineers, legal and consultants); dental and medical providers; real estate brokerages; and grocery stores.

The city created a website, dunwoodycares.com, where businesses can learn more and apply for Phase II funding.