Buckhead’s Atlanta City Council District 8 will see a race for an open seat this fall as incumbent J.P. Matzigkeit has announced he will not run for re-election.

Matzigkeit, the chief financial officer of Wahoo Fitness, won election in 2017 to the seat that represents the residential neighborhoods of western Buckhead.

Atlanta City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit.

“I had the good fortune to have a full-time job in the private sector with a company that is prospering,” he said in a press release. “My duties with the council had become the equivalent of another full-time job, especially as my staff and I focus on constituent needs and work to maintain the standards to which Atlanta aspires. Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated.”

Matzigkeit had previously declined to comment on his plans as fellow Buckhead-area Councilmember Howard Shook of District 7 announced a re-election campaign.

The City Council seats and the Mayor’s Office will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.