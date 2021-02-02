Buckhead’s Atlanta City Council District 8 will see a race for an open seat this fall as incumbent J.P. Matzigkeit has announced he will not run for re-election.

Matzigkeit, the chief financial officer of Wahoo Fitness, won election in 2017 to the seat that represents the residential neighborhoods of western Buckhead.

“I had the good fortune to have a full-time job in the private sector with a company that is prospering,” he said in a press release. “My duties with the council had become the equivalent of another full-time job, especially as my staff and I focus on constituent needs and work to maintain the standards to which Atlanta aspires. Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated.”

Matzigkeit had previously declined to comment on his plans as fellow Buckhead-area Councilmember Howard Shook of District 7 announced a re-election campaign.

The City Council seats and the Mayor’s Office will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.