Sandy Springs plans to build a new fire station at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Spalding Drive to serve the city’s eastern panhandle. The City Council authorized the $450,000 purchase of the property on Feb. 2.

The elected officials in their role as the city’s Public Facilities Authority approved the purchase of the property at 7800 Mount Vernon Road from Yahya Khalid Siddiq and Kamran Khalid Siddiq. The new fire station would be No. 5.

The approximately 1-acre lot includes a single-family residence and city staff have been investigating its suitability for several months, said City Manager Andrea Surratt. It has access from both roads. The property is surrounded by neighborhoods filed with single-family homes.

“So [City Council] District One has been in need of a fire station since before I had been on the council,” said Councilmember John Paulson, who was first elected to represent the district in 2009. “There’s two or three sites that have been looked at. for one reason or another they didn’t come through. I’m pleased that we finally found this site.”

In 2018, the city had considered another panhandle property at 7775 Jett Ferry Road. The deal fell through because the property’s septic system was inadequate for the station.

The city’s border with Dunwoody is about a mile south of the Mount Vernon Road property.

“It’s actually a perfect site because it’s next to a sewer hookup,” Paulson said.

The construction timeline has yet to be determined. Due diligence and surveys of the property will be completed before an architect is selected to design the station. The property will go through community meetings and hearings at the Planning Commission and council. Bids will later be requested for a contractor to build on the site.

Fire Station 51 on Spalding Drive at Roberts Road serves the panhandle with support from Engine 55, housed at the city of Roswell’s Fire Station No. 27 on Holcomb Bridge Road. Response time to reach some areas in the district can take from eight to 10 minutes.

Between September 2019 and August 2020, the Sandy Springs Fire Department received 1,641 calls in the area, a news release said.