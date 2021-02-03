Dunwoody City Councilmember Tom Lambert plans to run for re-election in November, while Councilmembers Pam Tallmadge and Jim Riticher are undecided.

The three seats up for re-election are Post 3/District 3, held by Lambert; Post 1/District 1, held by Tallmadge; and Post 2/District 2, held by Riticher. All three posts are voted on by residents from within the district the council member represents. Dunwoody holds elections every four years, staggering them so only half the council is up for re-election each cycle.

Lambert, formerly the vice-chair of the Dunwoody Sustainability Commission, was elected in 2017, taking over the open seat left by Doug Thompson. He confirmed in an email that he plans to seek re-election.

District 3 includes neighborhoods in the eastern section of Dunwoody, including the Winters Chapel corridor and areas along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

For Tallmadge, this year concludes her first full, four-year term. She won a special election in 2015, and was then re-elected in 2017. Tallmadge said it would be an honor to serve another term, but did not confirm plans to run for re-election.

“I am keeping my options open,” she said in an email. “I would like to see the projects that we have in progress, or in planning stages, started or completed.”

District 1 covers the western section of Dunwoody, including the areas around Perimeter Center.

Riticher — who was elected to the City Council for the second time in 2017 — indicated an intent to run again, but would not confirm it.

“I have not made a formal announcement,” he said. “But, it’s quite likely.”

District 2 includes central neighborhoods in Dunwoody, such as those along Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

The City Council has set the official qualifying dates for candidate hopefuls, beginning Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. and ending on Aug. 18 at 4:30 p.m.