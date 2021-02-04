The city of Brookhaven has canceled the annual Lynwood Park Community Day planned for May 1 because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day is meant to celebrate and reflect on the history of the neighborhood, which was created in the 1930s and is the oldest Black neighborhood in DeKalb County.

In October of last year, the city approved a historical designation for Lynwood Park. The decision came in wake of protests against racism and police brutality.

“For over 40 years, Lynwood Park Community Day has been an annual day of celebration when the community gathers and remembers the historic importance of Lynwood,” said Councilmember Linley Jones, whose District 1 includes Lynwood Park, in a press release. “That is why canceling this year’s event was such a difficult decision, but the committee must prioritize the health and safety of all.”

Lynwood Park is also usually the home of Brookhaven’s MLK Day Dinner, but in light of the pandemic, this year’s dinner was held as a drive-in event in the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station parking lot.

Although the Lynwood Park Community Day is canceled, Jones encouraged residents to enjoy the amenities of the neighborhood’s park at 3360 Osborne Road.

Residents can find local COVID-19 statistics and guidelines for the city here.