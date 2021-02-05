A Dunwoody daycare owner was arrested and charged with felony murder and cruelty to children following the death of a 4-month-old infant, police say.

Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, owner of Little Lovey Daycare at 2369 Leisure Lane in Dunwoody, was arrested on Feb. 5, according to a Dunwoody Police Department press release. The arrest came two days after DPD officers and the DeKalb County Fire Department responded to reports of an “unresponsive child” at the daycare on Leisure Lane, according to the release.

DPD did not identify a cause of death.

The officers tried to resuscitate the infant, who was then transferred to an area hospital by DeKalb County paramedics. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Little Lovey Daycare could not immediately be reached for comment.